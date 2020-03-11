Santa Maria Elks ramping up for 77th annual Rodeo and Parade

All the local high schools will once again participate in the Army Push Up Challenge. The finalists will face off on opening night with the winner’s school receiving a $500 donation to their athletic department.

There are two new queen entries this year. St. Joseph High School and SAVE Five Cities Performing Arts will join returning queen candidates from VTC Enterprises, Santa Maria Noontime Kiwanis, the Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe and NSBCD United Way.

“And for the fourth year, we’ll have our Golden Circle of Champions,” said Tonascia. “We’ll bring in 25 families with children who are battling cancer. We’re trying to do everything we can to bring awareness to pediatric cancer and through our Cowboy-Up Casino auction and fundraiser, we hope to raise enough money to donate $1,000 to each family to help them with their expenses.”

Old favorites will be back.

The legendary Cotton Rosser, his son Reno and daughter Cindy will be bringing in the rough stock.

Bob Tallman and Wayne Brooks return as the announce team but there will be a new man in the can.

Matt Merritt will be this year’s rodeo clown and barrelman.