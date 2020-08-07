Santa Maria Elks Rodeo canceled, but queen contest continues, holiday spectacular planned

The 2020 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade, which earlier this year was postponed until September, has been canceled, organizers announced Friday. Only the queen contest will continue this year.
However, Elks Recreation has no intention of allowing the 107-acre Elks Unocal Event Center to lie fallow this year.
Tina Tonascia, chief operations officer for Elks Recreation Inc., said organizers are working with the city of Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County to create “Christmas in the Community,” a drive-through display of Christmas lights and music starting the day after Thanksgiving.
“This will be an opportunity for families to get in their cars, come out and have a magical experience driving through these lights,” she said. “They need this. Families really need this.”
The event will be “built up in layers,” depending upon what COVID-19 restrictions are in place at the time, but it may include hot chocolate, candy canes and Christmas trees.
She said organizers are working with local farmers to supply hoop houses that will be decorated with lights by local organizations for people to drive through.
“Though we may not be having a rodeo, we’re going to have something spectacular that we hope will become an annual event,” Tonascia said, noting it won’t be easy and will require a lot of work. “We have the power to do it, we have the place to do it, and we have the volunteers with the will to do it.”
Representatives of the Santa Maria Elks Lodge and Elks Recreation said the decision to cancel the 77th annual Elks Rodeo and Parade was made for the safety of not only the riders and fans but also the volunteers and organizations that participate.
Tonascia noted that as the COVID-19 pandemic deepened at the end of March, organizers decided to postpone the rodeo from its planned May 28 start until Sept. 24.
“At that point, everyone was hopeful [COVID-19] would be behind us at this point,” Tonascia said, but after monitoring and evaluating the pandemic, they decided holding the rodeo “is not an option at this point.”
She said the “saddened, disappointed [and] heartbroken” organizers felt they had to cancel the rodeo and related events for everyone’s health and safety.
“As Tina said, we’re really disappointed,” Peter Sterling, president of Elks Recreation, said. “We did our best to keep this going.”
Wes Brown, exalted ruler of the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, said the Elks stand behind the rodeo committee’s decision.
“For the safety of our volunteers and the community, this is the right decision,” Brown said.
He noted it wouldn’t do any good to postpone the Elks Rodeo beyond Sept. 24, because that’s the last weekend riders can earn points toward the National Finals Rodeo that’s still scheduled to take place Dec. 3 to 12 in Las Vegas.
Although a few rodeos have been held in Utah and South Dakota, all the California rodeos have been canceled this year, Tonascia said, which has hurt everyone involved in the industry.
“I talked to Cotton Rosser,” she said, referring to the man who supplies almost all the livestock for rodeos throughout the West. “He’s 92 years old, and he’s never seen anything like this. He’s got 1,000 head of livestock to feed on a daily basis. He’s been to one rodeo the whole year.”
But she added, “I know one thing about this industry: We don’t give up. We fall off the horse, we get back on.”
Sterling, Brown and Tonascia all urged the community to continue supporting the rodeo queen candidates in their efforts to raise funds for their sponsoring organizations.
“The girls are working hard to raise money that goes right back into the community,” Brown said.
Tonascia agreed: “Virtual campaigns are not easy, but the girls are not giving up. This year’s queen candidates will go down in history for not giving up. They are the definition of determination.”