If you can’t make it out to the 80th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo, you’ll have the chance to watch it on television.

All four performances will be broadcast on The Cowboy Channel.

“It is super awesome to be featured on the Cowboy Channel again,” said Tina Tonascia, the chief operations officer of the Elks Recreation Committee (Elks Rec). “Last year was the first year we were on the Cowboy Channel. It’s just awesome that our little rodeo is one of the ones they’ve chosen for their national broadcasts.”

The Cowboy Channel is the official network of Pro Rodeo and markets itself as the first television network totally dedicated to Western sports and the Western lifestyle.

It currently reaches more than 42 million homes and is carried by all the major cable/satellite providers.

The program will be tape-delayed (although the Cowboy Channel website lists Elks Rodeo as a live-streaming event).

You’ll have to check your satellite or cable listings to find out exactly when the program will be shown.

You can also set your DVR so that you can watch at your own convenience. The network has a broadcast schedule of upcoming rodeos on its website thecowboychannel.com.

The Cowboy Channel may not be among the basic satellite/cable channels, so it may cost extra to add it as a subscription service.

You can also get The Cowboy Channel directly from the company by going to their website and stream it to up to three devices at the same time.

“We’re also back on the Wrangler Network,” said Tonascia. “They’ll be streaming highlights to their network – wranglernetwork.com – like they always do.”

The Wrangler Network App is free and can be downloaded through the Apple or Google Play sites.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to be on the air with these two great TV outlets. We get to bring the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo to the world,” Tonascia said.