Santa Maria Elks Rodeo postponed until September due to COVID-19

The new events schedule will be posted at elksrec.com in addition to any ongoing and updated information, Tina Tonascia, Elks Recreation chief operations officer, said in a release sent out Wednesday.

She said the Elks Recreation Board of Directors ”would like to thank everyone for their continued support during this difficult time,” and the health and safety of volunteers, contestants, fans and staff is the organization’s top priority.

But Elks Recreation remains committed to its sponsors, businesses, nonprofit organizations, volunteers and fans’ safety and well-being and will continue monitoring the situation to ensure conditions will allow the Elks Rodeo & Parade to be held safely on the new dates.

“We send our thoughts, prayers and well wishes to those fighting COVID-19 and to those on the front lines, our heroic first responders and medical professionals. We salute you,” the release said.

For more information, contact Tonascia at 805-264-2463 or tina@elksrec.com or Johnna Clark, Elks Rodeo media director, at 805-550-6482.

This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, associate editor for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. He can be reached at mhodgson@leecentralcoastnews.com.

