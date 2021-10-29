Santa Maria’s traditional illuminated launch of the Christmas season will be dark again this year after the state’s extension of COVID-19 restrictions on large outdoor events led to the annual Parade of Lights being canceled.

The Rotary Clubs of Santa Maria and Nipomo, which have presented 25 years of the light parade along Broadway, officially announced the cancellation of the parade on Thursday.

“We are unable to comply with COVID guidelines for large outdoor events, and we are profoundly disappointed that we had to take this action,” parade co-chair Mike Gibson said.

He said organizations that have already submitted parade applications will be notified of the decision to cancel the event.

“What makes this so disappointing is that if there ever was a year the community needed this event to kick off the holiday season, this was the year, especially since the pandemic canceled the 2020 event as well,” Gibson said.

“I know there’s a lot of people who really wanted to see it [return],” he said.

He added that members of the four sponsoring Rotary Clubs hope to host the parade again on Dec. 3 next year after pandemic issues are resolved and the restrictions are removed.

Community groups and individuals can apply to be in next year’s parade in early October 2022 through the parade’s website at www.smparadeoflights.org.

In mid-August, California revised its guidelines so that proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test would be required to attend indoor gatherings of 1,000 people or more, a reduction from the previous 5,000-person threshold, and recommended for outdoor gatherings of 10,000 or more.

“These guidelines are not actually requirements, per se,” Gibson said. “They’re more like a strong recommendation. … They stopped short of calling it a requirement.”

Officials said the revised rules would remain in effect at least until Nov. 1. State officials said a review would take place on or about Oct. 15 to see if the requirements should be extended.

On Oct. 27, the California Department of Public Health extended the guidelines indefinitely when it announced the Nov. 1 sunset date had been removed.

That meant parade organizers would have to check every spectator who arrived for proof of vaccination or a negative test result.

“At a parade?” Gibson said. “How in the heck are we supposed to do that?”

Santa Maria’s Parade of Lights regularly draws an estimated 25,000 spectators to see more than 100 entries, encompassing hundreds of participants, rolling up Broadway decorated with tens of thousands of Christmas lights.

Changes to the rules announced Aug. 18 also eliminated self-attestation to verify vaccination status, instead requiring individuals to provide their vaccination card, its QR code or a photo of the card.

In addition, COVID-19 tests with negative results had to be taken within 72 hours before the event, and the testing requirement included those who couldn’t be vaccinated, like children under age 12.

Under the state guidelines, parade organizers would have to ask those who couldn’t provide proof of vaccination or a negative test to leave the parade.

“We just felt we can’t be a Rotary Club violating state guidelines,” Gibson said.