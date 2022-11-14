After more than a year and a half as chief of Santa Maria Fire Department, Todd Tuggle is leaving his post to become chief of the San Luis Obispo Fire Department in December to replace the current chief following his retirement.
San Luis Obispo City Manager Derek Johnson announced Tuggle will take over as fire chief Dec. 5, four days before Keith Aggson officially retires from the position.
Tuggle’s initial annual base salary will be $218,400 as he manages the San Luis Obispo Fire Department’s $14 million budget and 60 full-time employees, Johnson said.
“Todd’s strong leadership skills will aid in the rollout of the Fire Department's five-year strategic plan to ensure that the department continues to meet the community’s and the city organization’s needs,” Johnson said.
Tuggle led the Santa Maria Fire Department’s development of its first strategic plan, which was unveiled in early 2022, and guided the department through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johnson said Tuggle’s “passion, strong work ethic and innovation” will make him “a fantastic addition” to the city’s team of department heads.
Tuggle is a 1996 graduate of Cal Poly and has more than 19 years of experience in the fire service industry.
“I am excited to return to the city from which my wife and I received so much,” Tuggle said following his selection.
“I look forward to continuing the department’s focus on skilled, progressive, compassionate service while expanding the department’s connectivity to our citizens and business community," he added.
Tuggle earned a master’s degree in Homeland Security from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey.
He then spent 17 years with the Fresno Fire Department, where he worked his way up through the ranks to deputy chief of training and special operations, according to information provided by the city of San Luis Obispo.
He also worked with State Incident Management Teams for more than 10 years on various disasters throughout California.
Tuggle and his wife, Jules, moved to the Central Coast when he was hired by the Santa Maria Fire Department as its first deputy fire chief in 10 years in February 2020.
He was appointed interim fire chief following the retirement of Santa Maria Fire Chief Leonard Champion in December 2020 and was named fire chief in May 2021.