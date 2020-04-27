You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Santa Maria High grad develops mobile game connected to Mexican heritage
0 comments

Santa Maria High grad develops mobile game connected to Mexican heritage

Tech developer Jose Gonzalez, who grew up in Santa Maria, was struck by what he saw as a shortage of modern mobile games geared toward Hispanics, so he invented one. 

“Hispanics in this industry are very underrepresented, but my background and culture have inspired me to develop a product I believe lacks in the market today,” said Gonzalez, who describes himself as a young tech developer trying to break into the space tech industry. 

After immigrating with his family from Jalisco, Mexico, as a child, Gonzalez graduated from Santa Maria High School in 2005 and moved to Washington, D.C., to begin graduate work at the University of Maryland. He now works as an information technology specialist for a large federal organization, which he declined to name.

He recently launched Mexivinanza, a trivia, charades-inspired game in Spanish that is similar to Heads Up!, in which players pick a category, then hold their device up to their head, screen facing outward, and guess words based on friends' clues.

The name ties together both "Mexico" and "adivinanza," which means "guess" or "riddle," according to Gonzalez, who is in the process of submitting a copyright application. 

Jose Gonzalez Mexivinanza

Santa Maria High School graduate Jose Gonzalez invented Mexivinanza, a mobile game geared toward Mexican Americans. 

“The game contains themes that impact everyday lives of Mexicans and Mexican Americans, including music, movies, famous people, history, telenovelas, cuisine, etc.,” Gonzalez explained. 

Mexivinanza, which can be downloaded through both the Apple and Google Play stores, racked up 50,000 downloads in a month at a time when people are spending more hours on their screens while they observe statewide stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus.   

“It’s designed to teach kids and adults about their Mexican culture and history while they play and allow separated family members in the U.S. and in Mexico to bond with the gaming experience,” he said.

Gonzalez believes the dynamics of a Mexican American family are complex for a variety of reasons, including what he sees as a degradation of Mexican culture and knowledge within new generations of Mexican Americans and a cultural disconnect between families with members living in the U.S. and Mexico.

Growing up as a first-generation immigrant to the U.S., while his parents worked in the fields picking crops, Gonzalez said there were not a lot of educational opportunities and resources for young minorities.

“Despite this, I was able to receive a bachelor’s and master’s degree,” he said.

His game has peaked at the No. 19 spot in the game/trivia category, but his goal is to hit No. 1 someday. 

“I don’t believe an independent developer, let alone a Mexican immigrant, has ever been No. 1," he said. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Whistleblower lawsuit blasts Santa Ynez River district
Local

Whistleblower lawsuit blasts Santa Ynez River district

  • Updated

A hydrogeologist who was laid off last summer from a Santa Ynez water district has filed suit against her former employers, alleging that her boss misused public resources, made her his personal secretary, physically threatened her when she objected, then conspired to force her out after she reported him.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News