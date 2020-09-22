Santa Maria library awaits germ guards; City Librarian reassigned

The reopening date for the Santa Maria Public Library may be delayed longer than staff originally expected as the city waits for equipment needed to keep both visitors and staff members safe.

After closing all physical operations in March, the city's library system began offering curbside pickup in late June, and has since been awaiting approval of their reopening plans that were submitted to the city for the main branch on McClelland Street, as well as branches in Orcutt, Guadalupe, Los Alamos and Cuyama.

Following the publication of Aug. 31 state guidelines permitting limited indoor operations at the Public Library and its four branches, library officials said they hoped to receive approval from the city by mid-September.

However, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said Tuesday that the city is continuing to review the library's plans, and that there is no solid reopening date at this time while they await permanent germ guards to install in the main library branch.

"Upon completing its most recent review of the Library’s reopening plan, the City ordered a shipment of larger germ shields, which will be installed to help protect the staff and public. But, because suppliers are backlogged with orders from numerous customers, there is no firm reopening date," van de Kamp said.

City Librarian Mary Housel, who was temporarily reassigned to work in the Santa Maria City Manager's Office as of last week, said at the beginning of the month that germ guards would be the final step to complete their safety checklist.