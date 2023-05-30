The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died while in custody at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria.

The office said 57-year-old David Lee Ligon, from Santa Maria, likely died of an apparent overdose Monday. He was in custody after he was booked on May 27 for felony possession of narcotics for sale, felony transportation of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of narcotics and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia. He was being held on $30,000 bail.

The sheriff's office said an initial investigation indicates the death as a "probable overdose related death," however the final cause and manner of death are pending.

At 2:19 p.m. Monday, a custody deputy and WellPath medical staff member were conducting medical procedures within the B-Unit of the Northern

Branch Jail. While checking on inmates housed in B-Unit, they found a male inmate who did not respond to the check-in procedure, the office said.

Custody deputies and WellPath medical staff entered the cell to check the inmate’s condition and found him unresponsive and not breathing.

Custody Deputies and WellPath medical staff began life-saving measures including administering two rounds of Narcan, performing CPR and placement of an automated external defibrillator (AED).

County Fire and American Medical Response (AMR) were summoned and responded to the jail, the sheriff's office said. Paramedics continued life-saving measures, but Ligon did not recover and was pronounced dead at 2:46 p.m. without being transported.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Coroner’s Office are conducting an investigation into the inmate’s death.

It was the second in-custody death in the county in less than a week. On May 25, 45-year-old Rio Favorite Ulvaeus, from Santa Barbara, died at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara from what the sheriff's office said was a likely opioid overdose.