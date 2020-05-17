Santa Maria man killed in head-on crash on Hwy 154 near Cachuma Lake

A Santa Maria man was killed and a woman from New Mexico suffered major injuries in a head-on crash about 5:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 154 near Cachuma Lake, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Names of the two drivers were not released by the CHP.

However, the CHP report said a 21-year-old Santa Maria man was driving a 1999 Honda Accord eastbound on Highway 154 at a high rate of speed and unsafely passing other cars across double yellow lines, according to witnesses.

Just east of the entrance to Cachuma Lake, the Honda crossed double yellow lines and crashed head-on into a 2019 Ford being driven westbound by a 40-year-old woman from Anthony, New Mexico, the CHP said.

In addition to officers from the CHP Buellton Area Office, units from Santa Barbara County Fire Department, American Medical Response ambulance company and CalSTAR medical air transport company responded to the crash scene.

Both drivers were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where the Santa Maria man was pronounced dead and the New Mexico woman was treated for injuries to her head, chest and legs.

Highway 154 was closed in both directions for about one hour while CHP officers investigated the crash, the wrecked vehicles were removed and debris was cleared from the roadway.

The crash is still under investigation, and the CHP said it is unknown whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.