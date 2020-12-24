Santa Maria native receives Navy-Marine Corps commendation medal

Navy Lt. Frank G. Silva Jr. of Santa Maria has been awarded the Navy-Marine Corps Commendation Medal, which is given for meritorious service in a combat or noncombat role.
Its recipients have demonstrated either consistently superb performance or a singular exceptional act of heroism, service or professional leadership that contributes greatly toward accomplishment of the unit's mission.
According to the Navy Office of Community Outreach, Silva received the award for leading multiple information system projects while on assignment from August 2017 to March 2020.
Silva, a 2003 graduate of Righetti High School, is the son of Raeleen and Frank Silva of Santa Maria.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.
