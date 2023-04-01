For nearly 100 years, cellists and violinists, music aficionados and simple enthusiasts have gathered in Santa Maria to share in the joy of classical music.
As the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society and other performing arts organizations emerge from pandemic-induced shutdowns of public gatherings, they look toward the future, growing an audience and they hope, a new home.
“Classical music is good for business. A permanent home for the symphony isn’t just a place for them to play; it’s upping the stakes for the community. Santa Maria wants to be a destination. You need business, good housing, good schools, and certainly an orchestra helps the caliber of the community,” said Santa Maria Philharmonic Society Executive Director Fran Saveriano.
In February, Santa Maria City Council members unanimously approved a professional services agreement with Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, for an amount not to exceed $94,250, to hire a consultant to conduct a new study into the feasibility of a permanent venue. Approximately $4,500 of that will fund the chamber’s administration of the effort.
At that meeting, Mayor Alice Patino recalled a similar study more than a decade ago which concluded the city was not yet ready to support such a facility.
Scoping a permanent home
The Chamber selected New York-based AEA Consulting to conduct the study based on the company’s background in projects involving conventions and the arts, said Chamber President/CEO Glenn Morris. They will assess site options, look at building concepts, analyze the potential for its use and help the city determine whether such a venture could sustain itself.
Santa Maria Assistant City Manager Andrew Hackleman said the performing arts venue, as envisioned, would accommodate a full orchestra for audiences of 800 or more, a wide center stage with two side aprons for dance performances and other entertainment requiring a lot of space. A green room, dressing rooms and related spaces would attract world-class performers.
The dual-use facility could also include a ballroom and exhibit hall to accommodate 800 to 1,200 conference attendees or 75 to 90 exhibit booths that could be divided into smaller rooms for groups of various sizes. Additional rooms could serve as meeting and conference rooms, art classrooms and rehearsal rooms, the report said.
“Taking out some of the limitations would really make it more of a full experience, and a permanent home would give us the space to really grow that could only help grow the sense of civic pride that I think we’re after here,” said Philharmonic Marketing Consultant Kristen LeGrange.
A long history
According to the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, the earliest formal efforts toward orchestral performance in Santa Maria date back to 1925, when musicians met regularly at Robert Easton’s home.
“There’s something about a live performance that is just different and better. For these musicians, it’s not just about playing for people, it’s about sharing their real love for this music, and orchestra has been in the Santa Maria Valley in some way, shape or form since the earliest days,” Saveriano said.
The following year, Captain G. Allan Hancock, a cellist in his own right, led the charge in developing the Community Orchestra of Santa Maria. He contributed access to his music library and the employment of William Edson Strobridge, formerly the business manager for the Philharmonic Orchestra of Los Angeles and manager of the L.A. Symphony Orchestra.
By 1960, the Santa Maria Symphony had come together. For four decades it was integral to the preservation and performance of traditional classical works. It was known briefly as Coastal Valleys Symphony before the current society took the reins in 2001.
Today, they perform in borrowed spaces: chamber music and small, free concerts in the library’s Shepard Hall; larger season concerts in local churches.
“The acoustics in some of these venues is really quite good, but the spaces are small, the stages aren’t the best. We cannot play certain things because we don’t have enough room on stage for the whole orchestra,” Saveriano said.
The society would also like to move beyond the music in their offerings.
“That’s why the performing arts convention center is something we’ve been talking about for years. A venue like that would have concessions, more of a night-out experience, and I think may be a little more welcoming to the community,” Saveriano said.
Engaging youth
Under the baton of Music Director Michael Nowak, performers offer a four-concert season as well as family concerts and a host of performances both for and including area youth. The society also offers performing arts scholarships and resources for Santa Maria youth and adults alike.
“The children’s programs have probably been as important as our season concerts throughout our history,” Saveriano said.
The society has offered ensemble performances, music van outreach to schools, subscription concerts, as well as free performances in public spaces, frequently the Santa Maria Public Library.
Additional youth outreach programs have included introducing third-grade students to musical instruments through the SMPS Music Van, producing youth-oriented concerts for fourth graders, and presenting showcases of young musicians.
“By 2020, people were just becoming more aware of us. They’d stopped saying, ‘Oh, we have an orchestra?’ But then the pandemic hit and blew everything out of the water. Not just performances, but children’s programs, and it starts all over again,” Saveriano said.
The growth of youth programs is of particular interest to the society.
“Learning an instrument, playing classical music, working as an ensemble is all really helpful in all aspects of your life. It’s very connected with math and the sciences, discipline, and it’s amazing to think about what these composers created, some of them when they were teenagers,” said cellist Aidan Woodruff.
The 17-year-old son of Santa Maria Philharmonic concertmaster Mary Beth Rhodes-Woodruff is also among the organization’s youngest performing members. He began playing at the age of 3, joined Santa Barbara Strings at the age of 5, is currently principal cellist in that organization’s Vivace Orchestra, and has been accepted to attend UCLA in the fall majoring in cello performance.
'Great experience'
“Santa Maria Philharmonic has been a great experience for me to get to play different, higher repertoire. I like the faster schedule and that professional experience,” he said.
While his family makes the trek from their home in Santa Ynez to points north and south for performance opportunities, he understands not everyone is so game, particularly people who have not yet been exposed to the genre.
“It’s important to offer a symphony right here because people in Santa Maria might not go out of their way to see the Santa Barbara Symphony,” Woodruff said.
Once exposed, all bets are off.
“Hearing this music, there’s really nothing else like it in today’s music world,” Woodruff said.
And society members agree: there’s just something extra special about live performance over recordings of any type.
The society is currently in the grant process in hopes of starting an after-school strings pilot program in Santa Maria-Bonita School District.
“That’s the way you not only grow your audience, but you replace your players, too,” Saveriano said.