Santa Maria Post Acute cleared following COVID-19 outbreak

Following a severe coronavirus outbreak, skilled nursing facility Santa Maria Post Acute was declared COVID-free on Monday by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, according to county data.

First confirmed in late September, the outbreak resulted in a total of 46 residents and 27 staff members testing positive for COVID-19. Public health officials also said that several residents died in connection with the outbreak, although the exact number is not known.

Under state guidelines, the number of deaths at a skilled nursing facility is not specified until the number reaches 11. On Oct. 16, Santa Barbara County Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said the number of deaths at Santa Maria Post Acute was under 11 but still substantial.

In order for a facility to be cleared, no new cases can be confirmed among residents or staff for two consecutive weeks. After cases are first confirmed at a facility, regular testing is performed to track the spread.

Along with clearing Santa Maria Post Acute, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed new COVID-19 cases and deaths throughout the county.

The department confirmed an additional 49 COVID-19 cases over the Oct. 24-25 weekend, followed by 12 cases and two deaths as a result of the illness on Monday.

The total number of cases in the county is now 9,820, with 118 cases still considered active, according to county public health data.