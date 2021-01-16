Santa Maria Public Airport passenger traffic still down, but new flights coming

Although Allegiant Air is still flying out of Santa Maria Public Airport to two destinations with return flights twice a week, airline passenger traffic is less than half of what it would normally be.
Airport manager Chris Hastert, however, said he’s hopeful that light will soon be breaking through the clouds.
New destinations are being added within the next five months, Hastert said, and he’s hoping the start of COVID-19 vaccinations will allow travelers to take to the air again.
“Volume is down because of the pandemic,” Hastert said Friday. “But the future is looking up. … The flights vary, but … some are doing fairly well. I’d say we’re operating at about 40% [of normal].
“In general, we’re still doing OK,” he continued. “We have a lot of property.”
In fact, in terms of acreage, Santa Maria Public Airport is the fifth-largest primary airport in the state, behind Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Oakland international airports.
A variety of businesses lease facilities around the perimeter of the runways, and the airport is a base for the large Boeing 737 firefighting aircraft and a retardant filling station for smaller firefighting craft as well.
In addition, much of the airport’s land is leased out to farmers, all of which provides the airport district with ongoing revenue.
“We’re stable; we’re not going anywhere,” Hastert said.
Allegiant has been flying passengers from Santa Maria to Las Vegas since 2005, and the airline added Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport last November.
Currently, flights to and from Las Vegas are on Fridays and Sundays, with Phoenix-Mesa flights on Thursdays and Sundays.
But Hastert said in February, the airline is scheduled to switch those, with Las Vegas flights on Thursdays and Sundays and Phoenix-Mesa flights on Fridays and Sundays.
Then on April 15, flights to Portland, Oregon, will be added to Allegiant’s list of destinations for Central Coast travelers.
Less than two months later, on June 4, United Airlines is scheduled to begin flying out of Santa Maria to Denver and San Francisco, Hastert said.
“Come June, we’ll have five destinations,” he said. “That’s a record for us. I hope the vaccinations will get people to start flying again.”
He noted Allegiant passengers are mostly flying for recreational purposes, and he expects those travelers to be the first to take to the air again.
“Business [flights] will lag a little behind that,” he said.
The airport isn’t resting on its laurels with two carriers and five destinations, however.
“We never let off on efforts to add carriers,” Hastert said. “I think all of them are not in growth mode right now.”
He said the airport is continuing to talk with American, Alaskan and Southwest airlines.
“We want to be in front of them, so when people do start flying, we won’t have to establish those contacts all over again,” Hastert said.
He said security, which has always been tight at the airport, hasn’t changed in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
The airport would not have an active role with the no-fly list even if rioters’ names are added to it, since that’s something the individual airlines deal with.
“Security operations [here] are exactly the same,” Hastert said. “The average passenger wouldn’t notice anything different. We are still asking passengers to arrive one hour before their flight.”
He said that allows time to manage the issues of social distancing in the terminal as well as aboard the aircraft.
