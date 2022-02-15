The PCPA and Santa Maria Public Library will present a special screening of the movie "Dolores" at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, in the library's Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St.

The screening is free and open to the public. A question-and-answer session led by PCPA’s guest artist Marilet Martinez will follow.

The movie "Dolores" is a documentary film about activist Dolores Huerta, who co-founded the first farmworkers unions with Cesar Chavez. It tells the story of her lifelong crusade for social justice.

Huerta, 91, whose contributions to American history led to reforms that still exist today, empowered a generation of immigrants to stand up for their rights. Both California and Washington have set April 10 as Dolores Huerta Day in honor of her work.

The screening of "Dolores" is part of the community engagement designed around PCPA production "Mother Road" by Octavio Solis, a play that is the sequel to "The Grapes of Wrath" and explores the lives of migrant farmworkers and tackles the themes of legacy, family and survival.