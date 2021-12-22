The Santa Maria City Council cleared the road for the Hi-Way Drive-in Theater to transform into 49 single-family homes Tuesday by unanimously approving a mitigated negative declaration and changes to the site’s designated land use and zoning.

People’s Self-Help Housing Corp. applied for the land use and zoning changes to allow the nonprofit organization to develop homes that will be built using sweat equity from the very-low- and low-income residents who will own them.

Sheryl Flores, vice president of home ownership for People’s Self-Help Housing, said Wednesday the nonprofit corporation had an option to purchase the property if the zoning and land use changes were approved and now will close escrow on the site.

“I called our engineer this morning,” Flores said.

She said they will need to apply for a tentative map and a conditional use permit, and a public improvement plan will have to be approved before getting the final map.

“There’s quite a lot of off-site public improvements because we have to run a sewer line in from Santa Maria Way,” she said.

While People’s Self-Help Housing is planning for a 49-home development, Flores said the civil engineer will have to do more in-depth calculations before that number can be determined.

If everything moves through the city process smoothly, site construction could begin a year from now, but Flores said it will likely be two years before work begins on building homes.

Changing the land use designation from commercial to low moderate density residential and zoning from commercial to single-family residential not only clears the way for an affordable housing project but also blocks the path for development of high-rise, high-density apartments, according to city staff.

Chuen Ng, the city’s community development director, said Senate Bill 35 allows developers to bypass the public hearing process and obtain building permits for affordable housing projects built by contractors paying prevailing wages.

He said that could happen on the site if it wasn’t rezoned and noted the Planning Commission had recommended the council approve the changes.

“The reason why this property opens up that possibility is the commercial designation of Santa Maria Zoning Code allows for studio projects within commercial zones, and somebody could potentially leverage that to build a high-density apartment project under the existing commercial zone,” Ng said.

Councilman Mike Cordero said he’s generally supportive of the nonprofit organization and its goals.

But he expressed concern over behavior he termed almost “criminal in nature” he had heard about at some other People’s Self-Help Housing projects, where individuals were hanging out and disturbing other long-established residents of the neighborhood.

However, Councilwoman Etta Waterfield said she has not come across any problems at any of the organization’s other projects.

“I think this is much better than just leaving it commercial and allowing studios to go in, and that would be horrible for the residents around there,” Waterfield said.

Flores told Cordero she wasn’t familiar with the organization’s rental projects, and it’s possible the original residents of ownership homes might have died and the homes are now rentals.

But she said 90% of the original families in homes built for ownership 30 years ago are still living in them, noting the residents are required to do 65% to 70% of the construction and work together on all the homes in a development.

“They have tremendous pride in building these homes and are very satisfied, so they don’t sell nearly as often as the general market,” Flores said.

She asked that Cordero pass along any specific complaints he has heard so the organization can investigate them.

Jarret Gran, representing his mother and drive-in owner Diane Gran, told the council the theater at 3170 Santa Maria Way had been in decline for several years and had become unprofitable to operate.

He said no other theater operators had any interest in taking over the drive-in, and only People’s Self-Help Housing was interested in building single-family homes there; all other developers wanted to put in multistory, multifamily housing.

When Mayor Alice Patino asked Flores what the target price is for the homes, Flores responded the organization is aiming for $400,000.

“OK, $400,000 is affordable,” Patino said.

