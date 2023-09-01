Several local non-profits and other groups working to address homelessness among area veterans have received millions of dollars in grants from the Veterans Affairs’ Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program.

The VA's SSVF program awards funds to local groups that enable community organizations to provide rental assistance and services to veterans and their families.

The Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Maria received more than $1.4 million in grant funds; The Salvation Army received more than $7.5 million; and New Beginnings, with countywide services based in Santa Barbara, was awarded more than $2.2 million.

Congressman Salud Carbajal responded to the award announcement by saying, "I'm proud to see my work in Congress supporting increased funding for veterans homelessness programs has yielded these awards of more than $13 million to help veterans up and down the Central Coast."

In Santa Barbara County, one of the most expensive places to live in the U.S., veteran homelessness has dropped 60 percent over the last three years.

According to the most recent Point-in-Time count, which counts persons living both sheltered and unsheltered on a single night in January, 82 veterans were experiencing homelessness across Santa Barbara County. In 2020, that number was 210.

Carbajal also said that, "as a veteran and a former Santa Barbara County Supervisor, I know that this funding is nothing without these awardees who work on the ground with our veterans every single day."

The Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care is a community planning body that provides oversight for the countywide response to homelessness.

The CoC regularly shares that this progress is the result of community collaboration including the Veterans Administration staff, county and city employees, local housing authorities and numerous partners working together to find homes for veterans in need.

"The Veterans Affairs' substantial investment in addressing veteran homelessness has significantly increased our veteran service providers' capacity and resources. Coupled with critical and expanded housing partnerships with landlords and property managers countywide, Santa Barbara County is poised to end veteran homelessness," said Kristine Schwarz, executive director of New Beginnings.

The funds for local groups were part of $799 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, to 256 non-profit organizations across the nation to help homeless and at-risk veterans and their families.

View the list of grantees and learn more about Supportive Services for Veterans and Families on the VA's website.

To learn more about the efforts of the Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care to address homelessness visit their website at, www.countyofsb.org/331/Homeless-Assistance.