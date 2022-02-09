Santa Maria broke a temperature record Wednesday and could break another one Thursday if the National Weather Service forecast holds up, but a sneaky little cold front could spoil that chance, one meteorologist said.
The temperature peaked at 88 degrees Wednesday at the Santa Maria Public Airport, said John Lindsey, meteorologist for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. at Diablo Canyon Power Plant.
That squeezed past the old record of 87 set in 2016, Lindsey said.
“A lot of areas are approaching record temperatures,” he said Wednesday afternoon.
The record for Thursday in Santa Maria is 80 degrees, set in 1971, which should be a slam-dunk for the 83 forecast by the National Weather Service — except for that pesky little cold front.
“A little short wave will be moving through Wednesday that will probably cool the high temperatures a little bit,” Lindsey said.
“A short wave is a really, really weak cold front that may produce a little high-level clouds and will cool temperatures maybe 1 or 2 degrees,” Lindsey explained.
Normally, such an event wouldn’t even be mentioned in a forecast, he said. But with a temperature record on the line, a degree could be the difference between breaking it and not making it.
“But it could be that short wave won’t develop and Santa Maria could break the record,” Lindsey added. “There may be a record set tomorrow in San Luis Obispo also.”
Forecast highs for Santa Maria for the rest of the week are 81 on Friday and Saturday and 80 on Sunday. The record for Friday is 84, set in 1971, while for Saturday it’s 87, set in 1943. Sunday’s record is 84, set in 2015.
It doesn’t appear Lompoc will come close to breaking any records there this week, although it did hit 83 at the airport there Wednesday when the forecast high was 79. The record there for that date, however, is 88 degrees, set in 2006.
Highs in Lompoc were predicted to be 80 on Thursday and 78 Friday through Sunday. Record highs for this week hovered between 85 and 89, according to the Western Regional Climate Center.
While the National Weather Service doesn’t maintain records for the Santa Ynez Valley, temperatures there should remain in the low 80s through Sunday, forecasters said.
On Wednesday, the temperature in the Valley hit the National Weather Service forecast on the button at 82 degrees.
Highs at the Santa Ynez Airport the rest of the week are expected to be 84 on Thursday, 83 on Friday and 82 on Saturday before returning to 83 on Sunday.
Certainly, there’s very little to no chance any precipitation records will fall anywhere in Santa Barbara County this week or even this month, as high pressure is keeping storms confined to the Far North.
Incidentally, the record rainfall in Santa Maria during the five-day period from Wednesday through Sunday fell on Feb. 10, 1938, when 3.55 inches were recorded.
“Here we are in February, in the heart of the rainy season, and we’re dry,” Lindsey said, noting February is the month when the Central Coast is most likely to see rain. “The long-range models are not showing any rain through the end of February.”
Temperatures ranging in the high 70s and low 80s throughout the area this week are being caused by a combination of a high-pressure area and strong offshore winds, Lindsey said.
High temperatures driven by Santa Ana Winds prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for Los Angeles County coastal areas as well as the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys, where the thermometer is expected to range between 85 and 90 degrees through Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.