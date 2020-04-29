Santa Maria to implement community COVID-19 testing site; county confirms eighth death

Testing will be prioritized for individuals exhibiting one or more symptoms of the virus, as well as symptomatic and asymptomatic first responders, according to the Public Health Department.

The implementation of community testing sites was also announced in neighboring San Luis Obispo County Wednesday, with plans to establish two sites, one each in Paso Robles and Grover Beach.

Additional cases

As of Wednesday, eight additional cases have been confirmed in the county for a total of 485, of which 125 are active.

Of the eight new cases, one is in Santa Barbara, one in Lompoc, one is an inmate at Lompoc's Federal Penitentiary, one is in Santa Maria, one is in Orcutt, one is in the unincorporated South County area, and the locations of two are pending.

Of the 151 active cases, not including the eight deaths, 81 are recovering at home, 33 are hospitalized with 11 under intensive care, and Public Health is awaiting updates on three, according to county data.

The county's rise in cases has continued to follow a linear pattern, with case recovery rates rising by nearly 20% over the last week to 74% recovered.