Santa Maria Town Center to reopen Thursday morning

Shoppers and retailers alike will be able to return to the Santa Maria Town Center on Thursday morning, as the mall reopens for indoor business with modifications for the second time this summer.

Shopping malls, along with libraries, hair salons and barbershops, were permitted to resume indoor operations this week under a county health order published Monday reflecting the state's new COVID-19 reopening system.

"We're super excited to have all of our shoppers back," said Kristen LaGrange, spokeswoman for the Santa Maria Town Center. "We’re able to open earlier now than we would have been under the last order, so we’re excited to be able to do that."

Like other sectors, the Town Center will have to operate at 25% capacity, and will be removing furniture from common areas to prevent people from sitting and gathering, LaGrange said.

Seating at the food court will be off-limits, although individual food vendors will be open for takeout for customers to enjoy off-site. The movie theater will remain closed.

LaGrange said individual businesses will be responsible for ensuring limited occupancy in their own stores. In the general mall building, a security team will be present to ensure that people are following guidelines and to disperse any large gatherings of people.

"All of the individual retailers will be making sure their stores are at 25%, and we do have a security team where if we need to manage that, we're on site to do that as well," LaGrange said.