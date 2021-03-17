You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Maria wine country to be featured on NBC Nightly News tonight
0 comments
alert

Santa Maria wine country to be featured on NBC Nightly News tonight

  • Updated
  • 0
Ostini NBC News
Buy Now

Hitching Post owner Bill Ostini is interviewed for an NBC News segment that will air tonight as part of the network's "Future of Travel" series. NBC Nightly News airs at 5:30 p.m. on KSBY channel 6.

 NBC News, Contributed

Santa Maria will be featured on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt tonight when Jacob Ward takes a look at how the wine country is offering incentives to lure Americans desperate for a getaway during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The segment is part of NBC News’ “Future of Travel” series, a networkwide exploration of the far-reaching and devastating impacts of the disease on domestic and global travel, the future of the industry and how companies are adapting to a new reality with changes to keep customers safe.

NBC Nightly News airs at 5:30 p.m. on KSBY channel 6.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tree trimming work on Hwy 246 near Buellton begins Monday
Local

Tree trimming work on Hwy 246 near Buellton begins Monday

  • Updated

Motorists can expect delays on Highway 246 from Freear Drive to Thumbelina Drive near Buellton beginning Monday, March 15. Weather permitting, a one-week tree trimming project will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, causing some road delays, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News