Santa Marian Louis Meza talks about his experience with COVID-19: 'It's not just the common cold, it is worse'

While in isolation, Meza described having ice packed under his shirt and taking cold showers to lower his fever, some nights coughing up blood, and having difficulty breathing.

As he spoke from his home, where he is in isolation for two weeks following his discharge, Meza said he continues to have trouble breathing and awaits updates throughout the day from doctors at Marian about his wife's status.

While she is stable at this time, she continues to struggle severely, and doctors have had to increase her oxygen levels to help her breathe, he said.

Meza said he posted the video to inform people of the seriousness of COVID-19 and the importance of maintaining social distancing to prevent its spread. However, it was also important to him to let people know that the virus can be beaten.

"I wanted to get the word out there and make everyone aware that I have it and I'm still fighting through it and it's no joke. The only way we'll get through this is if we work through this together and social distance," Meza said. "I know everyone's bored ... but I did six days in a hospital by myself where the only people I could talk to were the nurses."