Santa Maria's Rancho Laguna Farms ups farmworker pay after protest

Rancho Laguna Farms in Santa Maria has raised farmworker pay from $1.90 to $2 per box of strawberries, after workers pushed for higher wages to help them through the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, workers are continuing to push for their goal of $2.15 per flat of berries, and are currently in discussions with farm owner Larry Ferini as well as berry company Driscoll's, which Rancho Laguna supplies.

The effort to improve the wages at Rancho Laguna began in April and has involved a 100-person strike on May 4, alleged retaliation by the grower, and after weeks of refusal by supervisors to discuss the request, assistance from local nonprofit Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE).

Farmworker Jose Luis Ramirez Carrera, who was allegedly fired by the farm in May, said he continually asked his supervisors to pass on requests for a raise, but that his requests were met with refusal even when he asked to meet with officials himself.

"We're asking them to be more considerate, that they pay us a little more per flat. In my opinion $2.15 at minimum is fair," said Carrera, speaking in Mixteco through a translator provided by CAUSE.

California farms have the option to pay workers, who are deemed "essential employees," either an hourly $13 minimum wage, or a certain amount per box of produce. While Rancho Laguna's rate per box meets minimum wage, workers argued they need more pay to feed their families and meet other expenses.