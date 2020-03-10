You are the owner of this article.
Santa Rita Valley cannabis appeal delayed until April
Santa Rita Valley Ag cannabis site

An aerial view shows the approximate location of the Santa Rita Valley Ag Inc.'s proposed location for a 32-acre cannabis cultivation site on Highway 246 west of Buellton. An appeal of the land use permit scheduled for Tuesday was delayed until April 21 as both sides work to reach a compromise on the project.

 Contributed, Santa Barbara County

An appeal of a cannabis cultivation project west of Buellton was delayed this week at the request of both the operator and the appellant as they try to work out a compromise on the project.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to delay the appeal hearing until April 21 to give the two sides time to reach an agreement.

Because a number of cannabis appeals have been scheduled and then delayed in recent months, two board members asked if cannabis appeal hearings couldn’t be scheduled on the same days.

“In many of these cases, it’s the same attorney, the same people showing up,” said 1st District Supervisor Das Williams. “I’m starting to get the suspicion they can’t come up with the same dates."

County Executive Director Mona Miyasato said the staff is planning to work out a schedule allowing cannabis appeal hearings to be held on certain dates and will return to the board with the proposal in the near future.

In November 2019, the County Planning Commission approved a cannabis cultivation land use permit for Santa Rita Valley Ag Inc. to grow cannabis on 12.75 acres of a 42.5-acre parcel zoned AG-2-100 at 7680 Highway 246 West in Buellton, although the original application OK’d by the planning director was for 37 acres of cannabis.

That approval was appealed by Blair Pence, who cited more than seven issues, based on the adequacy of the environmental assessements and mitigation measures as well as compliance with procedures and various county plans.

Santa Rita Valley Ag is now asking the Board of Supervisors to approve 32 acres of cannabis as part of its de novo review of the appeal.

The company plans to have the cannabis processed elsewhere and to employ four to five workers except during harvest, when the crew would expand to 40 to 50 people. Two to three people would provide security.

New screening and landscaping also are planned, according to the County Planning and Development Department.

Marc Chytilo, the attorney for Pence, asked to have the hearing delayed.

“We’ve had some productive discussions with the applicant,” Chytilo told the board.

