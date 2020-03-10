Santa Rita Valley cannabis appeal delayed until April

County Executive Director Mona Miyasato said the staff is planning to work out a schedule allowing cannabis appeal hearings to be held on certain dates and will return to the board with the proposal in the near future.

In November 2019, the County Planning Commission approved a cannabis cultivation land use permit for Santa Rita Valley Ag Inc. to grow cannabis on 12.75 acres of a 42.5-acre parcel zoned AG-2-100 at 7680 Highway 246 West in Buellton, although the original application OK’d by the planning director was for 37 acres of cannabis.

That approval was appealed by Blair Pence, who cited more than seven issues, based on the adequacy of the environmental assessements and mitigation measures as well as compliance with procedures and various county plans.

Santa Rita Valley Ag is now asking the Board of Supervisors to approve 32 acres of cannabis as part of its de novo review of the appeal.