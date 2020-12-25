Santa stops by Santa Barbara County Boys & Girls Clubs

Santa recently made a special stop at five Santa Barbara County United Boys & Girls Clubs sites, including Lompoc and Goleta.

Although the Boys and Girls Clubs' annual holiday Breakfast with Santa event was canceled due to COVID-19, the organization found a way to bring smiles to area children with the help of local businesses.

"Growing up poor, I know firsthand what it is like to go without a gift during the holiday season," said United Boys & Girls Club CEO Michael Baker. "When community members come together to help make the holiday season happen for our club members most in need, it gets me every time."

In lieu of the annual holiday event, which was to be held for children at Camp Whittier, the Boys & Girls Clubs instead hosted Brunch with Santa, a smaller event largely supported by volunteers and donors.

Women Winemakers hosting holiday fundraiser to benefit Foodbank In an effort to support those in need this holiday season, the Santa Barbara County Women Winemakers collective is hosting a virtual fundraisi…

Laurie Leis, executive vice president of advancement for the Boys & Girls Clubs, said designing the safe event was no easy task.

Five club locations created cohorts containing a maximum of 14 children who were served breakfast, given a toy and a $25 gift card from Target, a spokeswoman for the Boys & Girls Clubs said.

Each member also received a special toy, which was donated by Travis and Amanda Twining, owners of Giffin Rental Co., she added.

Local donors The Paskin Group and Bohnett family also made light work and pitched in.