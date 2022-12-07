The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians presented the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County with a $150,000 donation Tuesday morning, Dec. 6, to help the nonprofit expand its services in Goleta.

The check presentation occurred during a volunteer event at the Santa Maria foodbank facility, where members of the Chumash Fire Department and Team Chumash volunteers bagged 650 meals for local community members in need.

“I wanted to thank Foodbank for having us out today,” said Teresa Sat, foundation director with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “Thanks to our Chumash Fire department, our team Chumash volunteers, and of course our tribe that was able to make this donation possible."

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will be putting the funds toward its Sharehouse campaign, which will address needed modifications, additional warehouse space, refrigeration needs and updates for its recently purchased Goleta facility.

The work will ensure the nonprofit can meet the countywide need for healthy food, support those facing daily hunger and keep the county prepared in case of disaster, the foodbank said.. The new facility will also feature a nutrition promotion center, a place where the community can learn about nutrition and food literacy.

“The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is a vital resource for the community, and we are proud to contribute to its expansion efforts,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “We applaud this group for its daily dedication to ending hunger in our region.”

Once retrofitted, the new 57,000-square-foot Sharehouse facility in Goleta, located at 80 Coromar Drive, is projected to open in summer 2023. With the newly acquired extra space, the facility’s cooler capacity will drastically increase from 28,000 pounds to 352,000 pounds and will allow the nonprofit to accept up to 80,000 pounds of additional food and fresh produce every week.

The nonprofit’s current Goleta warehouse can only hold 15% of the food needed in south county, consequently forcing the Foodbank to turn away 32,000 pounds of rescued produce each week. Additionally, because of the lack of space, most of the food donated in south county has to be transported to the north county warehouse, causing an additional 37,000 miles of transport annually.

Chumash is known to always look for ways to further support the community, said Alisse Harris, the Chief Development Officer for FoodBank of Santa Barbara County.

“It's so wonderful to see our community come out, offering their time and talents,” Harris said. “Active volunteering is so valuable to the foodbank, as we know it takes a whole community to care for a community. Team Chumash has supported a variety of organizations and we are so pleased to be on their radar and part of that partnership across the county”.

The mission of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is to end hunger and transform the health of Santa Barbara County through good nutrition. According to the Public Policy Institute of California, Santa Barbara County ranks third out of California’s 58 counties in its poverty rate, with 23% of residents lacking the resources to meet basic needs, including food.

The foodbank provides nourishment and education through a network of more than 300 partner agencies, nutrition education programs and food distribution sites operated by the Foodbank and its volunteers.

According to a press release, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $25 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving.