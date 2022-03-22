Santa Ynez Valley Union High School will hold its community Open House & Chalk Fest from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, featuring special events and food for sale.
Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the campus and engage in organized events such as pickleball in the new gym, a chalk festival, musical performances in the campus band room, a robotics demonstration by the Robotics Club in the Pirate Plaza, library and lobby campus tours, an introduction to campus clubs, lawn speeches in the park and live debates on various topics by honors sophomores.
There will also be garden-ready plants for sale students in the Ornamental Horticulture Department, a tour of the ag mechanics shop including a welding demonstration, and a tour of the auto shop and cars from the community on display in the Pirate's Garage.
To view the scheduled community Open House events with times and campus locations, go to syvpirates.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1058732&type=d&pREC_ID=2301901.