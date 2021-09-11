Santa Ynez High School named its Homecoming king and queen during Friday's football game against Santa Maria High School.

Football player Emilio Figueroa, an offensive lineman on the team, was named the Homecoming king. Korina Jimenez was named the Homecoming queen.

Figueroa then helped the Pirate football team win its game against the Saints, 48-7, as the team improved to 3-1 on the season.

