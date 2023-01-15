The Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic successfully renewed its national accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) for a fourth time, following stringent review of its care and services.
According to tribal officials, the clinic is the only primary care facility in Santa Barbara County to attain the accreditation — a process that requires ongoing self-evaluation, peer review and education to continuously improve its care and services.
An organization also is required to go through a rigorous on-site survey every three years, conducted by AAAHC surveyors who are also health care professionals.
“Achieving accreditation from AAAHC is an honor as well as a recognition of the commitment of the SYTHC team members who dedicate themselves to providing the highest quality care to the more than 7,000 patients we serve,” said Richard Matens, chief health officer for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “This team truly embodies the clinic’s vision to be a center of optimal health for years to come.”
AAAHC, which was founded in 1979, is the leader in ambulatory health care accreditation with more than 6,600 organizations accredited.
The Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic is located on the Santa Ynez Reservation at 90 Via Juana Lane in Santa Ynez