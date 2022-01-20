A federal grant of just over $1 million has been awarded to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians to improve housing on the reservation, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The money is part of more than $11.8 million in Indian Community Development Block Grant-American Rescue Plan funds allocated to 11 Native American tribes in California, a HUD spokesman said.
According to the list of grants from the latest round of funding, the Chumash tribe will use the money to renovate 44 homes to “help alleviate the housing shortage and overcrowding.”
Tribal Chairman Kenneth Kahn noted $280 million was designated for the Indian Community Development Block Grant program by the American Rescue Plan Act.
“We gratefully qualified for a grant that will help our reservation residents make much-needed home repairs to prevent, prepare for or respond to COVID-19,” Kahn said. “The work will be devoted to completing repairs and rehab work on HUD homes that were built in the 1970s.”
Tribal spokesman Mike Traphagen said all the work will be contracted through the All Mission Indian Housing Authority.
A shortage of housing for tribal members on the reservation — a narrow strip of land bordering Zanja de Cota Creek southwest of Highway 246 — prompted the Chumash to acquire the 1,390-acre Camp 4 property on Highway 154 and petition the federal government to make it part of the reservation.
The tribe intends to eventually build 143 homes and a community center on the property, but the grant will help address housing needs in the shorter term.
A HUD spokesman said the funds awarded to tribes will “help protect the health and safety of their communities, particularly low- and moderate-income individuals and families, by expanding access to safe housing, a suitable living environment and economic opportunities.”
“With the funding HUD is awarding today, we remain diligent in continuing our mission to ensure that every person has the security of a healthy home and community,” said HUD Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman. “HUD will continue to strengthen partnerships with tribal communities to ensure that all communities receive equitable relief.”
This was the third round of Indian Community Development Block Grant-American Rescue Plan awards; the Chumash did not receive any funding in the first round in November nor the second round in December last year.
