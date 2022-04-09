Experimental Aircraft Association's Santa Ynez Valley Chapter 491 will host retired TWA captain, award-wining journalist and author Barry Schiﬀ for a special aviation discussion at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Santa Ynez Airport Hangar J6.
The event is free to attend and open to the public.
Schiﬀ, who retired from 34 years as a captain for Trans World Airlines in 1998, still ﬂies actively and has logged more than 28,000 hours as pilot in command, an airport spokesman said. Schiff holds a number of world aeronautical records, several honors and awards, and has logged time in more than 365 types of ﬁxed-wing and rotary wing (helicopter) aircraft, the spokesman said.
In 2021, he was inducted as a Living Legend of Aviation.
Allen Maris, president of the Santa Ynez Valley EAA chapter, explained that the "stories that Barry has to tell will not only inform you about aviation but will entertain you with his humor.”
“Our chapter is fortunate to be able to have Barry Schiﬀ join our membership, and for the opportunity to listen to him tell us about his incredibly interesting career in aviation,” Maris said.
Following the speaking engagement, local pilot Ken Karas will give Schiﬀ a ﬂight in his T-28 Trojan — a post World War II naval training aircraft. The spokesman noted that the T-28 is one type of aircraft that Schiﬀ has not yet logged time in.
After the speaking engagement, a donation-only tri-tip barbecue will be made available on the ramp area next to the EAA hangar.
The Santa Ynez Airport is located at 900 Airport Road. To access Hangar J6, take Airport Road to the end and onto the J-row taxiway.
For more information, email the airport at eaachapter491@gmail.com, or visit www.facebook.com/eaachapter491.