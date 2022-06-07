The 76-year-old Santa Ynez Valley Airport was officially designated Kunkle Field after a proclamation honoring the Kunkle family was approved by the board June 2.

For three generations, the Kunkle family has been associated with Central Coast aviation, with the most senior family member James K. Kunkle recognized as a highly decorated World War II Air Force pilot.

According to Robert "Capt. Bob" Perry, an active member of the airport authority, the name addition was proposed about a month after Kunkle's son, James W. Kunkle, died on April 16 from colon cancer at age 67.

Jim Kunkle had served as a past president and active participant of the board for nearly 18 years and is credited with launching the Central Coast Jet Center at the Santa Maria Public Airport in 2008.

After the death of his father, Chris Kunkle — a pilot and former vice president of operations of the Central Coast Jet Center and AirFest in Santa Maria — took over his father's role as president. He and his grandfather, James Kunkle, still are active members of the airport authority and the family owns several hangars on the field.

Jim Kunkle, president of Central Coast Jet Center in Santa Maria, dies from cancer at 67 Jim Kunkle, the former president of the Central Coast Jet Center and whose business became a fast-growing local services hub for the defense and aerospace aviation industries, died from cancer last month at the age of 67, according to his family on Tuesday.

To honor the family's namesake, board member Bruce McGowan brought a proclamation to the May 5 board meeting, Perry said. The document named James K. Kunkle, Jim Kunkle and his son, Chris Kunkle, honorees of the flight facility given their "combined years of dedication and service to the airport," the proclamation read.

According to Perry, McGowan further proposed that the authority add the name Kunkle Field as a way to memorialize the death of Jim Kunkle and honor the military service of James Kunkle during his lifetime. James Kunkle will celebrate 100 years in October.

While there was some discussion as to the airport's history and those notable figures involved in its success, the proclamation was unanimously approved during the June 2 board meeting, according to Perry. And of the 256 authority members who received a ballot on the matter, 147 ballots were returned with 116, or 82.3%, voting in favor of the name addition.

The airport also is expected to reflect the modification, Perry said, after the board voted to redirect $32,000 of the COVID-19 relief funds received from a federal grant to the general airport fund to pay for a new airport sign.

The sign to be constructed on the airport's northern landscaped area will bear the name Kunkle Field.