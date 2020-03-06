Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden hosting 'Mulch Madness'

A play on March Madness, the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden will host "Mulch Madness" from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 15.
The outdoor event will include team-oriented and individual games with prizes to be won.
Attendees can participate in a variety of nature-themed activities like mulching and weeding to help beautify the community grounds.
Attendees are asked to dress accordingly for the event that is designed for the whole family.
Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden is located at 151 Sycamore Drive in Buellton.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.