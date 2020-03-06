You are the owner of this article.
Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden hosting 'Mulch Madness'
Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden hosting 'Mulch Madness'

101719 Steve Schulz

Steve Schulz shows a visiting Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden guest the chia sage (Salvia columbariae) growing on the grounds.

 Photo courtesy of Derek Glas

A play on March Madness, the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden will host "Mulch Madness" from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 15. 

The outdoor event will include team-oriented and individual games with prizes to be won.

Attendees can participate in a variety of nature-themed activities like mulching and weeding to help beautify the community grounds.

Attendees are asked to dress accordingly for the event that is designed for the whole family. 

Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden is located at 151 Sycamore Drive in Buellton.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

