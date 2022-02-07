Students, teachers and parents at Santa Ynez Valley Charter School rang in Lunar New Year on Feb. 1 with special guests, including a colorful, dancing lion, as part of an all-school commitment to learn and celebrate the traditions and culture of other countries and people.
The event marked the school's ninth year celebrating the annual event.
Lunar New Year is observed annually by several East Asian countries with grand festivals that typically feature a traditional lion dance and various celebratory activities.
Santa Ynez Valley Charter honored that tradition, welcoming statewide performers, the Cal Poly Lion Dance Team, to campus where they mimicked a lion's movements while donning colorful lion costumes to symbolize good luck and fortune in the coming new year, according to school Executive Director John Dewey.
Dewey said students that day also enjoyed other activities, including art classes given by Itoko Maeno, a teacher of two decades with the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, who specializes in painting, printmaking and ceramics; and a special Zoom call with State Controller Betty Yee, who shared her own experiences and stories around the Lunar New Year tradition with students in grades K through 7.
Yee, who is the 10th woman in California history to be elected to state office, has more than 35 years of experience in public service with a specialty in state and local finance and tax policy.
The Chinese lunar/solar calendar designates the year 2022 as the Year of the Tiger, and predicts that those born in a Year of the Tiger to be brave, competitive and confident.
