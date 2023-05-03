The Santa Ynez Valley Chorale will present a spring concert “Dream the Impossible Dream," on Saturday, May 20 at 3 p.m. at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive.
According to musical director David Lozano Torres, the show will visit such Broadway hits as "Journey to the Past" from Anastasia, "Bring Him Home" from Les Misérables to the memorable medleys of Phantom of the Opera and The Lion King.
"The chorale takes you on the journey of iconic characters as they face personal growth and self-discovery through hardships. We are reminded that we are capable of so much more as long as we continue to Dream the Impossible Dream,” said Torres, who currently is completing his Doctoral of Musical Arts Degree in Choral Conducting at UCSB.
The Santa Ynez Valley Chorale has been a cultural part of the community for over 40 years.
Tickets are $15 and are available to purchase online at www.syvchorale.org/concert-tickets, at the Solvang Book Loft or at the door.