Santa Ynez Valley Clean Team March schedule
Valley Clean Team volunteers gather each Saturday to collect litter along Santa Ynez Valley roads.

 Photo by William F. Connell

The Santa Ynez Valley Clean Team will continue to meet on Saturdays through the month of March, cleaning various stretches of roadways for an hour, starting at 8 a.m. Adult volunteers are invited to join.

Additional cleanup dates are as follows:

  • March 6: Foxen Canyon Road, meet at Demetria Winery;
  • March 13: Drum Canyon Road, meet at the flagpole in Los Alamos;
  • March 20: a double-header at Ballard Canyon Road, meet in Los Olivos at the junction of Highway 154 and Ballard Canyon Road; 
  • March 27: Armour Ranch Road heading toward Route 246; meet at the junction of Highway 154 and Armour Ranch Road, close to the bridge over the river.

The Clean Team supplies the bags, gloves and pickers. 

Additional dates will be announced.

For more information, contact group organizer Bill Connell at wconnell@connellandersen.com

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

