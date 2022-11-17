Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital both received an “A” in hospital safety from the Leapfrog Group for fall 2022 while Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital in Solvang recently earned a 4-star rating from Medicare.gov, which rates how well a hospital performs on quality measures compared to other hospitals in the nation.
“Many small hospitals may not report data on all measures and aren't eligible for an overall hospital rating on Medicare.gov,” said Dr. Babji Mesipam, chief medical quality officer for Cottage Health. “For Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, an 11-bed critical access hospital, earning a 4-star rating is a great achievement.”
In South County, Goleta and Santa Barbara hospitals received the national distinction based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the U.S., with a grading system that takes into account more than 30 national performance measures that are updated each fall and spring.
According to reports, the grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public.
“This Leapfrog award marks the third consecutive time that Cottage hospitals in Santa Barbara and Goleta Valley have earned the ‘A’ Safety Grade," said Mesipam. "We received the honors in fall 2021, spring 2022 and now fall 2022. This is a tremendous accomplishment made possible by the commitment of everyone in our organization to keep our patients safe."
To see the full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit www.HospitalSafetyGrade.org.