Locals enjoyed a morning of fashion and catwalk sashaying at the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation's Vintage Vogue fashion show and brunch event held at Craft House in Solvang.
The June event raised nearly $20,000 to benefit the SYVCHF’s Auxiliary Honorary Scholarship Fund, which helps support the Valley's future healthcare workforce.
According to Judith Dale, SVCHF president, the vital role community engagement plays helps Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital "to be one of the best rural hospitals in the country."
“This generous and giving community came out in force," she said of the event. "A big thank you to all our volunteers, sponsors, donors and event attendees.”
Festivities included shopping booths hosted by Hammered Hoops and Labyrinth Jewelry, followed by brunch and a fashion show.
Several volunteers, scholarship recipients and Cottage staff walked the runway, including Carol Anders, Briana Castro, Charles Kirkby, Jessica Perez, Inge Plier, Teresa Soto, Holly Thrasher and Renee Solnit, the fashion show dresser, an event spokeswoman said.
The women modeled the latest fashions from local clothing stores: First Street Leather, (IN) Larkin, Kahunas, Rowan Leigh, Treats and New To You Shop.
In addition to supporting the hospital's scholarship fund, the event also celebrated the 60th anniversary of the SYV Cottage Hospital's dedicated volunteers as well as its gently-used "New To You" thrift shop which supports the hospital.
Funds raised through the fashion show event will be distributed in the form of scholarships that each year are awarded to local talent pursuing careers in health care. These scholarships are said to help offset the increasing costs of a college education and can be used to pay for tuition, books and other educational expenditures.
During the event, Katie Gorndt, SYVCH vice president and nursing director, shared that the hospital in 2022 received over 18,000 volunteer hours from the community.
“It is heartwarming to see such selflessness and generosity in action,” she said.
Gorndt explained that rural community hospitals especially are experiencing a shortage of nurses, technicians and other essential clinical staff.
“These scholarships are one more valuable tool we can use to attract and retain a quality clinical staff to serve our community," she said.