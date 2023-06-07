Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital is offering free nutrition-based classes for individuals seeking to improve their dietary habits and overall health.
A series of three classes, led by Clinical Dietitian Amanda Edwards, Registered Dietician, are slated in June and will cover various nutrition topics and offer practical tips and insights.
A hospital spokeswoman said Edwards, who is a seasoned professional with extensive experience in dietary management and counseling, aims to educate and empower participants in ways to make informed choices for a healthier lifestyle.
Classes are held on three Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital back patio on the following dates:
• June 9, themed "Fiber"
• June 16, themed "Grocery Store Shopping Tips"
• June 30, themed "Detox Diets"
Registration is not required to attend the sessions.
For more information about the classes, contact 805-694-2351, or email a4edward@sbch.org.