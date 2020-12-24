Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital staff among those receiving COVID-19 vaccines

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital frontline workers are among those first priority staff from all Cottage hospitals receiving COVID-19 vaccines at provider site Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is enrolled in the California COVID-19 vaccination program and was approved as a provider site to receive COVID-19 vaccine shipments, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

Due to vaccine storage requirements, frontline staff from Cottage facilities currently are receiving vaccinations in one central location at the Santa Barbara hospital.

As additional vaccines arrive, more vaccine clinic locations will be offered for staff convenience, the spokeswoman said.

+3 Cottage Health receives 1,950 COVID-19 vaccine doses for frontline workers Joining other health care facilities in the region, Cottage Health on Thursday received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at S…

+17 'This vaccine gives us great hope': Marian Regional staff among first in county to receive Pfizer dose An infectious disease specialist received his COVID-19 vaccine at Marian Regional Medical Center on Thursday as the cheers of nurses and staff…

+2 Santa Barbara County’s COVID-19 spikes blamed on Thanksgiving Santa Barbara County public health officials are blaming spikes in local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on Thanksgiving, with the county …

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.