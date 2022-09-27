Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Volunteer Services recently awarded $27,000 in scholarships to nine local students who reside or work in the Santa Ynez Valley and plan to pursue college studies in health-related careers.

A total of nine students each received a $3,000 scholarship made possible through proceeds from the New to You Thrift Store in Solvang.

The store is staffed by Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital volunteers who donated more than 16,000 hours of their time and talents to support the hospital, a hospital spokeswoman said.

20222 scholarship recipients include Murphy Brewer, Victoria Gutierrez, Victoria Gutierrez, Brigitt Hernandez, Daniel Kozlov, Jessica Perez, Gabriel Prendergast, Arisa Waters, Aidan Waters, and Leslie Salinas.

Brewer is a graduate of Santa Ynez High School and is studying biology at the University of San Diego where she plans to obtain a paramedic license and continue studies in medical school.

Gutierrez is enrolled in the nursing program at Santa Barbara City College, and concurrently working to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing through Grand Canyon University.

Hernandez is a graduate of Dunn School in Los Olivos, and is attending California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, with plans to major in biology and continue on to medical school.

Kozlov is a graduate of Santa Ynez High School, and is attending UCLA, with plans to major in neuroscience to become a neurosurgeon.

Perez is an emergency department technician at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, and currently enrolled in the radiology technician program at Santa Barbara City College.

Prendergast is a graduate of Santa Ynez Valley High School and is attending the University of San Diego to pursue a master’s degree in nursing.

Arisa Waters is from Los Olivos, and is a psychology student at UCLA with plans to enter the field of clinical psychology. She is also a certified emergency medical technician.

Aidan Waters is a graduate of Dunn School and is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He plans to major in kinesiology to pursue a career in sports medicine.

Salinas is a graduate of Santa Ynez High School, and is attending Alan Hancock College pursuing a career in nursing.

Scholarship recipients were selected by SYVCH Scholarship Committee members Jacky Green, Martha Nedegaard, Brenda Loskamp and Susan Snekvik.

