The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation recently approved the appointment of two new board members, Barbara Anderson and Spencer Turnbull.
Turnbull, whose family are longtime Valley residents, is an attorney with experience in both the public and private sector, most recently with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General and previously with Latham & Watkins in Los Angeles.
Turnbull moved back to the Valley four years ago and started Santa Ynez General, a premium home goods and furnishing store with his husband Pearson Turnbull. Spencer and Pearson reside in Santa Ynez with their daughter, Charlie.
Anderson, the 2007 Santa Ynez Valley Woman of the Year Award winner and 33-year resident of the Santa Ynez Valley, has served as a longtime volunteer with Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital and auxiliary president and treasurer of the hospital's New To You Shop in Solvang.
Anderson, who had a career as an elementary school teacher, now serves as the shop's new scheduler and is the current owner of Old Danish Food Farm Inc., in Solvang.