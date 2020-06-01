Santa Ynez Valley High School graduates to celebrate with car parade through town streets

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School graduates will take to the Valley streets on Friday, June 5, in a celebratory car parade commemorating the end of high school for the Class of 2020, and the beginning of a new future.

The drive-thru graduation procession, comprised of colorfully decorated vehicles, will meet at River View Park in Buellton at 10:30 a.m., and start the processional at 11 a.m.

The parade will travel through Solvang, Santa Ynez, Ballard and Los Olivos before stopping at Santa Ynez High School where graduates, decked out in caps and gowns, will smile for an individual commemorative senior photo on the school's football field.

Starting in Buellton, the motorcade will head across Highway 246 toward Santa Ynez and turn left onto Edison Street. The tour will continue over to Baseline Avenue through Ballard and turn right onto Alamo Pintado Avenue, then left on Grand Avenue for a cruise through Los Olivos via Alamo Pintado Avenue to Nojoqui Avenue to Hollister Street, and back onto Grand Avenue. Cars will finally head to the high school via Grand Avenue to Roblar Avenue and down Refugio Road.

For updates and additional information about the parade, contact Jacque Wagstaffe at Jacque@impulse.net

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.

