Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum historian John Copeland will present a one-day historical lecture, “What’s the Story on Olives Here?,” discussing the impact of the local crop that dates from the 1800s to present day.
The event, to be accompanied by a tasting, is slated for 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the museum, 3596 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez, and dovetails off the Los Olivos Jazz and Olive Festival to be held on Saturday, June 10.
Copeland, who produces olive oils on his orchard Rancho Olivos with his wife Shannon, knows the history and heritage of surrounding olive orchards, according to a museum spokeswoman.
As the history goes, olives were part of the agricultural program established at Mission Santa Ines in the mid 1800s and included a mill to produce oil.
In 1884, Alston Hayne brought young olive trees to the Valley, and nearby ranches owned by the Gould brothers of Montecito, and the Selbys of San Francisco also held rows of olives.
But it was 22-year-old Alton Boyd who elevated the humble olive in the Valley, having established a ranch off Alamo Pintado Creek near the town of Ballard and planted 5,000 olive trees in 1886.
Admission to the tasting is $5 for non-members and free for members of the museum.
For more information, contact the museum at 805-688-7889 or email info@santaynezmuseum.org.