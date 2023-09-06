The Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community is inviting members of the public to join in the observation of the High Holy Days this month.
On Sept. 15 and 16, the congregation will gather to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, and on Sept. 24 and 25, Yom Kippur.
Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year and the first of the Jewish High Holy Days. Yom Kippur, known as the Day of Atonement, is considered as the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, when followers fast, pray, and seek forgiveness from God.
No tickets are required to attend, and donations are welcome.
For more information, please call 805-693-4243 or email thesyvjc.org.