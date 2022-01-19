Locals are invited to get their reading on with the Goleta & Santa Ynez Valley libraries 10th annual Winter Reading Program that will run through Friday, March 4.

The program, themed "Book a Winter Getaway," is open to all ages as a way to showcase the benefits of reading as a new year begins, a library spokeswoman said. Participants can read in whatever format they choose, including print books, graphic novels, ebooks and audiobooks.

Participants are invited to complete an entry slip for each book read during the program to be automatically entered into prize drawing boxes at the library for a chance to win exciting prizes from local businesses and community partners each week.

Entry boxes are available outside each library at their respective sidewalk service pickup stations, the spokeswoman said, where participants are asked to drop their ticket into the age-appropriate box: Youth (grades 6 and under), Teen (grades 7 to 12) and Adult (age 18 and up).

Contest drawings will be held every Tuesday. Additionally, all tickets submitted during the program will be entered into a grand prize drawing in March.

Winter Reading Program sponsors include Anna's Bakery, Blenders in the Grass, Channel City Lumber, Cutting Edge Hair & Body Salon, Elegant Nails, Friends of the Goleta Valley Library, Friends of the Library of Santa Ynez Valley, Jersey Mike’s, Miner’s Ace Hardware, Step-N-Out Shoe Repair, Sprouts, The Timbers Roadhouse, Trader Joe’s and Woodstock's Pizza.

Local branches are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

