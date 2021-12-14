The Santa Ynez Valley and Goleta libraries are celebrating the return of early literacy program, 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, that encourages parents and caregivers to read to their children to help prepare them for school and build a strong foundation in reading and writing.

The program, which provides participants with reading logs and a chance to win fun prizes, is open to all families whose children are below kindergarten age, a library spokeswoman said.

To get started, readers are invited to stop by the Solvang or Buellton Library front desk to pick up a reading log which parents will use to mark off each time the child is read to.

Once the log is completed, it can be returned to the library in exchange for a prize and the next reading log.

Logs are available in English and Spanish at the Buellton Library, Solvang Library, Goleta Valley Library and Goleta Valley Library Bookvan.

Hours of operation at library branches are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Prizes at Solvang Library are sponsored by the Friends of the Library of Santa Ynez Valley.

To learn more or to become a Friend, go to https://friendssyvlibrary.org/.