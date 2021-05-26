A number of Memorial Day events honoring veterans who sacrificed their lives through military service will be held in the Santa Ynez Valley on Saturday, May 29, and Monday, May 31.

Saturday, May 29: 9 a.m.

Members of the Santa Ynez Valley VFW Post 7139 and American Legion Post 160 on Saturday will place American flags on all veteran graves located at the Mission, Chalk Hill, Oak Hill and Saint Mark's cemeteries.

Alvin Salge, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7139, is requesting that all veterans who want to assist with placing flags at Oak Hill Cemetery show up at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The cemetery is located at 2560 Baseline Ave., Solvang.

There will be no cemetery ceremonies on Memorial Day, he noted.

Monday, May 31: 11 a.m.

A Memorial Day program will take place Monday, starting at 11 a.m., in front of the Solvang Memorial Veterans Hall. The program will begin with an outdoor ceremony and include a tour of the newly installed memorial plaques located inside the building's Big Hall foyer. The Veterans Hall is located at 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang.

Post members will dedicate a memorial plaque honoring 19 Santa Ynez Valley residents — including Staff Sgt. Timothy Manchester who died this year supporting Operation Spartan Shield in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait — who gave their lives in service to our nation, Salge said.

In addition to the memorial plaque that includes the biographies of each veteran inscribed on black plates, individual brass plaques will be commemorated. The brass plaques are installed in the Big Hall on the south wall under the arches and are categorized by war era.

Salge explained that Memorial Day remembrances span 229 years and include some 60 military actions that have claimed over 1.3 million lives.

"Sacrifice is meaningless without remembrance," he said. "America’s collective consciousness demands that all citizens be aware of, and recall on special occasions the deaths of their fellow countrymen during and after wartime. All Valley veterans, residents and their families should honor veterans on this hallowed day."

Monday, May 31: 3 p.m.

The community is then invited to attend a Memorial Day event at the Avenue of the Flags median in downtown Buellton. The event is sponsored by the Buellton Arts & Culture Committee.

Painted pictures produced by local children will be on display to commemorate Memorial Day and what it means to them, an event spokeswoman said.

"These beautiful and meaningful paintings will be on display for all to see," she said.

The opening presentation begins at 3 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to leave notes in observance of the day and place them in mailboxes located along the pedestrian median.

The notes will be collected and made into a book that will be shared with the community, the spokeswoman said.

Lemonade and cookies will be served.