Santa Ynez Valley News to modify Tuesday ‘Extra’

In our current environment, the Santa Ynez Valley News finds it necessary to modify the free Tuesday Santa Ynez Valley Extra that is mailed to residents of the Santa Ynez Valley. The legacy Thursday edition of the Santa Ynez Valley News will be expanded, and starting Jan. 19, content in the free Tuesday Santa Ynez Valley Extra will be modified to focus on supporting our business, and our local businesses with an advertising emphasis.
Seven-day coverage will continue online and via mobile devices.
We will be making other changes to coincide with this shift so we can continue to deliver news and information that our Valley readers and advertisers value:
• Readers will receive a robust Thursday edition that contains a full week of news, sports and opinion from the Santa Ynez Valley and the northern Santa Barbara County region.
• New to our expanded edition will be more community and faith-based news, in addition to spotlights on local businesses.
• We’ll include all your favorite features, such as Lights & Sirens, and columnists such as Judith Dale, Ron Colone, and Tony Tomeo.
• Local sports, letters to the editor and opinion also will continue with expanded sections, and you’ll continue receiving news on a daily basis on our website: syvnews.com.
• All print subscribers receive full access to the syvnews.com website as well as the electronic replica edition (e-edition). New subscribers only need to create a website account using the email listed on their subscription. Subscribers can call 805-925-2691 with any questions regarding the changes, their website account, or subscription in general.
Finally, we'd like to thank you for reading and for your support during this transition.
