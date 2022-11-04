Three-hundred handmade bowls crafted by local artists are ready to serve at Community Clayworks inaugural Empty Bowls fundraiser slated for Friday, Nov. 11 at St. Mark's Church SYV Community Kitchen in Los Olivos.

Attendees are invited to select a unique, hand-made bowl and enjoy a simple dinner of soup and bread while helping to raise awareness and help to address food insecurity in the community, said event co-organizer Veronica Medina, owner of Community Clayworks.

All proceeds from the event benefit the food distribution program run by Bethania Lutheran Church in Solvang, Medina said.

Local chef Budi Kazali has called upon area chefs to join the cause that will feature soups whipped up by local cookeries, Coast Range, Pico, Clean Slate, New West Catering, Campo del Sol, and Ramen Katori. Beer and wine will be available.

Attendees can choose from two dining times, either 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., in the dining hall at St. Mark's-in-the-Valley.

Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased where donations can be made, online at smitv.info/emptybowls

"We are grateful for the generosity of the participating artists and chefs for this inaugural event at the SYV Community Kitchen," said Rev. Randall Day of St. Mark's-in-the-Valley. "It was always our dream to see it used to support our community's basic needs, and this is one way we can provide support."

St. Mark's Church is located at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue in Los Olivos, one block west from the downtown flagpole and next to Mattei's Tavern.